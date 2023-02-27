BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced changes and additions to their coaching staff for the 2023 season.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski assigned new roles to six people and welcomed two new coaches to the staff.

Ephraim Banda was hired as safeties coach after previously working in the college ranks at his alma mater Incarnate Word, Texas, Mississippi State, Miami and Utah State.

Riley Hecklinski has been named a coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant with the Browns since 2020.

Kevin Rogers, who has been on Stefanski’s staff as a senior offensive assistant since 2020, has been moved into a senior assistant/special projects role.

Ashton Grant, who was an offensive quality control coach last season, will now serve as offensive assistant/quarterbacks. Grant has been with the Browns since 2020 when he started as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Callie Brownson, who was the chief of staff and assistant wide receivers coach last season, has moved into a full-time role as the assistant wide receivers coach, where she’ll continue to work with Chad O’Shea, the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator.

On the defense, former assistant defensive backs coach Brandon Lynch has been named the cornerbacks coach.

Former run game coordinator Ben Bloom has been moved to defensive line coach and will enter his sixth season with the Browns.