CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the team’s 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the remainder of the season.

“I think you expect him to get better as he gets more comfortable in our system with our players, those type of things,” said Stefanski. “We just talked about him and all of our guys doing their job, giving us their best and I thought that’s what he did.”

In his second start for the Browns, Flacco completed 26 of 45 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. For the Browns this season, Flacco has thrown for 565 yards and five touchdowns, with record of 1-1.

“Obviously, it feels good when it looks like people have confidence in you,” said Flacco. “I know I’ve been in a bunch of locker rooms, but whenever you walk into a locker room, you still want to gain the respect of everybody.”

Flacco was signed to the Browns practice squad in late November, then elevated to the 53-man roster.

“It’s unbelievable to be out there, it’s really a unique experience,” said Flacco. “I can’t say it enough — to have children that are the of the age where they understand what’s going on and I’m going to remember these things for forever.”

Next, the Browns play the Chicago Bears on Dec. 17 at 1:00 p.m.