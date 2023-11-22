CLEVELAND (WJW) – Star defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns was shining off the field this week.

University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital released photos Wednesday of the NFL star’s visit to young patients earlier this week.

Photos from the event showed Myles signing autographs, playing card games and shooting hoops with the kids.

Garrett took time to chat with patients and took photos with them as well.

While the kids looked elated to have him there, the biggest smile in the room was on Garrett’s face as he spent his time at the hospital.