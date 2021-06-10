Browns minicamp: John Johnson III on being the new guy; Greedy Williams progressing from injury

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The countdown to training camp is on in Berea. The Cleveland Browns held one of their final organized team activities of the offseason ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp.

A big chunk of the Browns offense was missing voluntary practice on Wednesday. Among the missing: Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield and David Njoku. They are in Texas at passing camp being hosted by Mayfield.

“As far as it relates to Baker and what is going on down there, my jurisdiction for the offseason program doesn’t extend past Berea,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

One guy who was in Berea was safety John Johnson III. It’s his first week of practice with his new team. He signed with the Browns in the offseason.

“I’m the new guy now, so new defense, new scheme. You know it is one thing to study it on film and on paper, but I wanted to get out here and get with the guys and actually see it on the field, just to get more comfortable before minicamp,” he said.

Johnson comes to the Browns after playing with the No. 1 defense in the league a year ago,: the L.A. Rams, he knows a good defense when he sees one and he sees potential with Joe Woods’ defense.

“The No. 1 thing is the players. it’s always been about the players and walking into this building, we got the players to be able to do that,” Johnson said.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) defends against Emmanuel Rugamba (37) during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Greedy Williams continues to make his comeback after missing last season with a shoulder injury. He is working on building the strength back into his shoulder. His mindset is to come back and work harder.

“Every day I’m trying to prove myself to myself, so I’m just competing with myself every day that I go out there to be better than I was yesterday,” the cornerback said.

“I can tell you we are all really excited to see him out on the field, going through drills, to watch somebody rehab like he did. We are excited about where he is going,” Stefanski said.

Next week’s practice should look a lot different. It’s a mandatory minicamp. Unlike this week, players must be at practice or they are subject to fines.

Stefanski announced after practice the Browns will host two joint practices with New York Giants ahead of preseason Week 2 game.