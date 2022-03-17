BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Baker Mayfield has requested a trade out of Cleveland.

However, ESPN is reporting that the Browns have told Mayfield that will not honor that request.

The trade request comes on the heels of the Browns meeting with Deshaun Watson in Houston to discuss being dealt to the Browns.

The Browns were informed on Thursday morning that they were no longer being considered as a trade destination by Watson.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

In four seasons in Cleveland, Mayfield piled up 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns, with 56 interceptions in 60 games. He led the Browns to a playoff appearance in 2020, leading them to a dominating win over the rival Steelers.