BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns made multiple roster moves on Saturday with the team still dealing with several COVID-positive cases.

Cleveland placed tackle James Hudson III on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

He is the third starting lineman to be on the reserve list this week.

The Browns activated defensive end Takk McKinley from the reserve list. They also signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and promoted defensive end Porter Gustin from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The NFL also announced on Saturday that they are giving the Raiders and Browns until 2 p.m. Monday to make final roster adjustments ahead of the 5PM kickoff.