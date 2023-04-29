CLEVELAND (WKBN) – On day 3 of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns dealt the 229th overall pick in the Seventh Round to the Baltimore Ravens in exchanged for a 2024 Sixth Round draft pick.

Unless the Browns front office trades back into the Seventh Round, Cleveland will finish the 2023 NFL Draft seven total draft picks. View all seven picks below:

The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #111 / Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State

Round 4 – #126 / Isaiah McGuire, DE – Missouri

Round 5 – #140 / Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB – UCLA

Round 5 – #142 / Cameron Mitchell, CB – Northwestern

Round 6 – #190 / Luke Wypler, C – Ohio State