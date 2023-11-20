BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns veteran safety Rodney McLeod suffered a bicep injury that will require surgery, ending his season.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski also announced that linebacker Anthony Walker suffered a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.

He suffered the injury in Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Steelers.

McLeod has appeared in all 10 games with five starts for the Browns after signing as a free agent prior to the season.

This season, he has amassed 29 total tackles with one forced fumble.