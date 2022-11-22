CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns will play at least the next four games without their starting center. The team placed Ethan Pocic on the injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Pocic has started all 10 games this season but was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. By league rule, he will miss the next four games on injured reserve.

The Browns have signed center Greg Mancz to take his place on the active roster. Mancz is a seven-year NFL veteran from the University of Toledo. He has played for three other NFL teams (Houston, Miami and Buffalo) and made 32 career starts.

Cleveland also announced the signing of safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to the practice squad. The Browns have released center Jordan Meredith.