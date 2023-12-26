BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran backup quarterback P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is being placed on injured-reserve after suffering a hip injury in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. He will miss the rest of the season.

This season, Walker has appeared in six games with two starts. He has passed for 674 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson has played in eight games with three starts for Cleveland. He has amassed 440 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Browns will host the Jets on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. exclusively on Thursday Night Football.