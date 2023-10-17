BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have placed guard Michael Dunn on injured reserve with a calf injury.

He will miss at least the next four games for the Browns.

So far this season, Dunn has appeared in four games for Cleveland.

Dunn started at left guard in place of injured guard Joel Bitonio in last Sunday’s 19-17 victory against the 49ers.

“He was unbelievable,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday. “I mean, the way he fought through his injury, he wouldn’t come out of the game, and you can see it on tape that he was fighting and just in the run game and in the pass game. He’s a guy that we trust so much. He’s played well when we put him in there. He is an awesome teammate, just an all-around good person. We’re really pleased that he’s a member of the Browns.”

Dunn has appeared in 32 games with five starts since joining the Browns in 2020.