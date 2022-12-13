BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury on Tuesday.

Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 11 games and recorded 70 tackles, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The 2021 second-round pick suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss in Cincinnati.

Owusu-Kormoah is the fourth Cleveland linebacker to be placed on injured-reserve, joining Anthony Walker (quad), Jacob Phillips (pectoral), and Sione Takitaki (knee).

The Browns have the following linebackers on the active roster: Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Reggie Ragland.

Jermaine Carter, Tae Davis, and Sam Kamara are currently on the practice squad.