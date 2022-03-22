KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Elijah Lee has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lee announced the signing on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

He was a key special-teams player for Cleveland, and also played 73 snaps on defense for the Browns, finishing with 15 tackles.

He originally joined the Browns when he was claimed off waivers from the Lions in 2020.

During his career, Lee has appeared in 66 games in the NFL, spending time with the 49ers, Lions, and Browns.