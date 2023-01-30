BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ guard Wyatt Teller has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

It is Teller’s second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He replaces Kansas City’s Joe Thuney, who is preparing to play in the Super Bowl.

Teller started 15 games for the Browns this season and joins teammates Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl Game is a new format this season for the first time.

The event will feature skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will be televised on ESPN/ABC.