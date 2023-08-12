CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will miss the upcoming season with a torn pec.

He suffered the injury in Friday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Commanders.

Phillips likewise suffered a pec injury last October which forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, Phillips has battled injuries during his time in Cleveland. He was originally selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He has played in 20 career games in the NFL, amassing 88 total tackles with three sacks.