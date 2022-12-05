BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Sione Takitaki will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Cleveland Head Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the injury during a press conference on Monday.

Takitaki was carted off the field in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

The Browns previously lost linebackers Anthony Walker and Jacob Phillips to season-ending injuries.

This season, Takitaki has amassed 33 tackles with one sack and a forced fumble.

The Browns will visit the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.