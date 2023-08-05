CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas is now officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after the enshrinement ceremony on Saturday.

After being selected third overall in the 2007 draft, the 10-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career in Cleveland and recorded more than 10,000 consecutive plays until his final season in 2017.

“That number 10,363 is special to me in a lot of ways, not only because it’s an NFL record,” Thomas said during his speech. “But it shows that I was there for my brothers 10,363 in a row, they could count on me.”

During his tenure with the Browns, the team went 48-128 and never made the playoffs, but Thomas still managed to be named to six All-Pro teams and is looked at as one of the greatest left tackles in NFL history.

“Yes, I blocked for more different starting quarterbacks than any player in NFL history,” Thomas said. “You guys still laid it all out on the line for your team and that was always special to me.”

After getting selected on the first ballot, Thomas becomes the 18th Cleveland Browns to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.