Browns’ legend named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Linebacker Clay Matthews has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
It is the first time that the 19-year NFL veteran was named a finalist, after being named a semifinalist four times previously.
Mathews was a three-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He appeared in 278 games, which is the most in NFL history. He piled up 1,561 tackles, which is third most in NFL history.
Matthews tallied 83 1/2 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, and 16 interceptions in his career.
Other Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists include:
- Jared Allen, Defensive End
- Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety
- Tony Boselli, Tackle
- LeRoy Butler, Safety
- Alan Faneca, Guard
- Torry Holt, Wide Receiver
- Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver
- John Lynch, Safety
- Peyton Manning, Quarterback
- Sam Mills, Linebacker
- Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle
- Zach Thomas, Linebacker
- Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver
- Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety
