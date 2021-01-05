Browns’ legend named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cleveland Browns’ Clay Matthews speaks during halftime of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Matthews was inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Linebacker Clay Matthews has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Congratulations to LB Clay Matthews Jr. on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @Browns | @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/yoI6Go0RsU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

It is the first time that the 19-year NFL veteran was named a finalist, after being named a semifinalist four times previously.

Mathews was a three-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He appeared in 278 games, which is the most in NFL history. He piled up 1,561 tackles, which is third most in NFL history.

Matthews tallied 83 1/2 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, and 16 interceptions in his career.

Other Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists include:

Jared Allen, Defensive End

Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety

Tony Boselli, Tackle

LeRoy Butler, Safety

Alan Faneca, Guard

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver

Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver

John Lynch, Safety

Peyton Manning, Quarterback

Sam Mills, Linebacker

Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Zach Thomas, Linebacker

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver

Charles Woodson, Cornerback/Safety

