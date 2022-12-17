**Related Video Above: Former Browns player on current Browns team.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is getting his first start in Cleveland Saturday as he and the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens at home.
After a short delay to the start of the game, the first quarter ended scoreless, but the Browns took the 3-0 lead early in the second after a 47-yard field goal from Cade York.
The Ravens tied it up 3-3 later in the second with a 53-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. Then the Browns took the lead back with a good 23-yard field goal from York.
Defensive-end Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out for the rest of the game for a head injury.
It was a low-scoring first half with no touchdowns, but the Browns held onto a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime.
In the third, a short right pass from Tyler Huntley intended for DeSean Jackson was intercepted by Denzel Ward, giving Cleveland the ball.
The Browns finally landed the first touchdown of the evening with a short left pass from Watson to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns lead 13-3.
Browns’ John Johnson III later recovered a Ravens fumble, giving Baltimore two turnovers in back-to-back possessions. Johnson is questionable to return after a thigh injury.
It hasn’t been the best night for Tucker as a field goal was blocked by Jordan Elliott in the fourth quarter.
The 9-4 Ravens are without QB Lamar Jackson, who’s been out for a second straight week.
Tyler Huntley gets the start for Baltimore.
The (5-8) Browns head into Saturday’s game with just one player with an injury designation.
WR David Bell (toe, thumb) is questionable.
“He’s been dealing with a foot issue, a toe issue the last couple weeks, so we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week.
WR Amari Cooper is expected to play through a hip injury for the second straight week.
He played 62 snaps (82%) against the Bengals last week.
“He’s going to go,” Stefanski said. “Again, it’s one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he’s going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today.”
The AFC North battle gets a 4:40 p.m. start at FirstEnergy Stadium.