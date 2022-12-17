**Related Video Above: Former Browns player on current Browns team.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is getting his first start in Cleveland Saturday as he and the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens at home.

After a short delay to the start of the game, the first quarter ended scoreless, but the Browns took the 3-0 lead early in the second after a 47-yard field goal from Cade York.

The Ravens tied it up 3-3 later in the second with a 53-yard field goal from Justin Tucker. Then the Browns took the lead back with a good 23-yard field goal from York.

Defensive-end Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out for the rest of the game for a head injury.

Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out for the rest of the game with that head injury. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 17, 2022

It was a low-scoring first half with no touchdowns, but the Browns held onto a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime.

#Browns will take the halftime lead 6-3 after Justin Tucker missed from 48-yards as the first half came to a close. #Ravens — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a 47 yard field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns leaps following his reception as Marlon Humphrey #44 and Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens attempt a tackle during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens stiff arms Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns receives a snap against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Deshaun Watson #4 and Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate their touchdown pass and catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball following his reception against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the third, a short right pass from Tyler Huntley intended for DeSean Jackson was intercepted by Denzel Ward, giving Cleveland the ball.

The Browns finally landed the first touchdown of the evening with a short left pass from Watson to Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns lead 13-3.

Browns’ John Johnson III later recovered a Ravens fumble, giving Baltimore two turnovers in back-to-back possessions. Johnson is questionable to return after a thigh injury.

JJIII recovers the #Ravens fumble. Ravens have had turnovers now in back-to-back possessions. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 17, 2022

It hasn’t been the best night for Tucker as a field goal was blocked by Jordan Elliott in the fourth quarter.

It has not been a good Saturday in Cleveland for Justin Tucker. A missed field goal before the half and now a blocked field goal. #Ravens #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 17, 2022

The 9-4 Ravens are without QB Lamar Jackson, who’s been out for a second straight week.

Tyler Huntley gets the start for Baltimore.

The (5-8) Browns head into Saturday’s game with just one player with an injury designation.

WR David Bell (toe, thumb) is questionable.

“He’s been dealing with a foot issue, a toe issue the last couple weeks, so we’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said this week.

WR Amari Cooper is expected to play through a hip injury for the second straight week.

He played 62 snaps (82%) against the Bengals last week.

“He’s going to go,” Stefanski said. “Again, it’s one of those things you have to get to Saturday and see how he is feeling. I know he’s going to be battling through it, but he looked good out there today.”

The AFC North battle gets a 4:40 p.m. start at FirstEnergy Stadium.