CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones with the #111 pick overall in Round Four of the 2023 NFL Draft to get their day started on Saturday.

The 6’8″, 374 pound senior was a First-team All-American in 2022 and a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and 2022.

Jones started 27 games in 41 career games with the Buckeyes and was a member of the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl winning teams.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #126 (from Vikings last year’s draft)

Round 5 – #140 (from Rams for Troy Hill)

Round 5 – #142

Round 6 – #190