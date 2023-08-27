BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Sunday that return specialist/wide receiver Jakeem Grant will miss the entire 2023 season with a knee injury.

He suffered the injury on the opening kickoff in Saturday’s preseason loss in Kansas City.

Grant will miss a second consecutive campaign after suffered a torn achilles tendon during training camp in 2022.

In March of 2022, Grant was signed to a three-year free agent contract worth $13.8 million to help bolster the Cleveland special teams unit.

Grant split last season between the Dolphins and Bears, after being acquired in a trade by Chicago.

He is a two-time second-team AP All-Pro selection as a punt returner (2020-21).

A sixth-round draft choice by Miami in 2016, Grant was one of two NFL players (Brandon Powell) to return a punt for a touchdown in 2021.

The Texas Tech product set Dolphins franchise records for total return touchdowns (five) and punt return touchdowns (three). On offense, he has added 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns.