BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that they are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

He is the second confirmed interview, with Jim Schwartz having met with the team on Wednesday.

Flores is previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a job he held for three seasons. He was fired after posting a record of 24-25.

After being relieved of his duties in Miami, Flores sued the Dolphins organization, along with the Giants and Broncos, alleging racial discrimination.

A short time later, he was brought to Pittsburgh to serve on Mike Tomlin’s staff as senior defensive assistant.

Flores is also a former long-time assistant coach with the New England Patriots. was the linebackers coach with the Patriots from 2016-2018. He spent the first 11 seasons of his coaching career in New England, carrying a variety of coaching roles in all three phases of the team.

The veteran coach previously interviewed for the Browns’ head coaching position in 2018.