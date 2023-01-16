BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that they are interviewing Seahawks’ associate head coach for defense Sean Desai on Monday for their defensive coordinator position.

Desai is the fourth candidate to interview for the job joining former Lions’ head coach Jim Schwartz, Steelers’ senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, and Eagles’ defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

The 39-year-old has ten years of NFL coaching experience and has spent this past season in Seattle. Prior to his time with the Seahawks, he served in a variety of coaching roles with the Bears.

After serving as defensive quality control coach from 2013-18, he was promoted to Chicago’s safeties coach in 2019. He was named the Bears’ defensive coordinator in 2021, becoming the first Indian-American coordinator in NFL history.

This season, Desai helped the Seahawks earn a postseason berth before falling to the 49ers on Sunday in the Super Wild Card Round, 41-23.