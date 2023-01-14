BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have confirmed that they are interviewing Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator position.

He is currently the Eagles’ defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

Wilson is the third candidate to interview for the position. The team also met with former Lions’ head coach Jim Schwartz and Steelers’ senior defensive assistant Brian Flores.

Philadelphia, which earned the NFC’s top seed and has a bye before jumping into playoff action next weekend, boasts the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and No. 2 overall defense (301.5).

Prior to Philadelphia, Wilson spent four years with the Jets as a defensive backs coach (2017-18) and passing game coordinator/DBs coach (2019-20).

Wilson entered the NFL as a scout with the Bears (2008-2011) before shifting into coaching with the St. Louis Rams. After spending three years as a defensive quality control coach, Wilson took over as a defensive backs coach with the Rams from 2015-16.