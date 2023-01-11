BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns announced that they are interviewing former NFL head coach Jim Schwartz on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator position.

He is the first to interview for the position after Joe Woods was fired on Monday.

He served as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13, posting a record of 29-51. He led the Lions to a playoff berth in 2011, which ended an 11-year playoff drought.

The 56-year-old has 29 years of coaching experience, including four in the college ranks.

He has extensive experience leading defenses across the NFL. He has served as defensive coordinator with the Titans (2001-2008), Bills (2014) and Eagles (2016-2020).

For the last two seasons, he has worked with the Tennessee Titans as a defensive assistant.

During his time in Buffalo, the Bills led the NFL in sacks.

Schwartz previously worked for the Browns as a personnel scout from 1993-95.