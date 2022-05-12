BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Agent Drew Rosenhaus has confirmed that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with third-round pick and defensive end Alex Wright.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $5,293,574.

Wright was selected with the 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The 6-7, 270 lb junior played in 12 games in 2021, making eight starts. Wright recorded 46 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three pass breakups, 12 QB hurries and two forced fumbles.

The Browns have also come to terms with rookie wide receiver David Bell.