BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to his rookie contract.

That means Cleveland’s entire 2022 draft class is now officially under contract.

Winfrey was selected in the fourth round at No. 108 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The MVP at the 2022 Senior Bowl, Winfrey stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds.

He was a two-time All Big-12 honoree. Last season, he finished with 5.5 sacks, and 11 tackles-for-loss.

Browns training camp begins next Wednesday in Berea.