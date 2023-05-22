BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of fourth-round draft pick Dawand Jones out of Ohio State.

With the signing, the team’s entire 2023 draft class is now under contract.

Jones, who will play tackle for the Browns, was selected with the No. 111 pick in the NFL Draft.

He stands 6-foot-8, and weighs 359 pounds.

Jones played in 41 games with 27 starts for the Buckeyes during his college career. He was OSU’s starter at right tackle for all 13 games during the 2022 season.

The Cleveland Browns will kickoff the 2023 season on September 10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.