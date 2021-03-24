Browns host former top overall draft pick on free agent visit

The Browns are calling the meeting "exploratory" since the two sides were not able to meet in person a year ago

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns hosted pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on a free agent visit on Wednesday.

Cleveland tried to sign the former number one overall draft pick prior to last season, but he ended up signing with Tennessee.

The Browns are calling the meeting “exploratory,” since the two sides were not able to meet in person a year ago thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In eight games with the Titans last season, Clowney finished with 19 total tackles, one forced fumble and six quarterback hits.

Clowney has played seven seasons in the NFL with the Texans, Seahawks and Titans.

