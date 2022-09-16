CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fans have been waiting all year and finally, the Cleveland Browns’ home opener is this weekend. Yes, the 1-0 team is taking on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday.

But before hopping in your helmet-shaped bus to tailgate before the matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium, there are some things to know.

The city of Cleveland confirmed the muni lot is going to be open starting at 5 a.m. Sunday. Fans are reminded to arrive early as parking fills up quickly for the $30 lot. The city released the following rules for those planning to park there:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

The city is providing 48 portable restrooms, 50 trash cans and three dumpsters in the muni lot to help folks clean up after themselves. Note the lines for the toilets do get long quickly, so prepare accordingly.

The city also reminds fans that in general “open containers, consumption of alcohol, and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot.”

Find out more about the stadium rules right here. Much of the street parking around the city is not permitted on the day of the game.