BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have held their last practice without starter Deshaun Watson on the field In Berea.

He is slated to return to the practice field on Monday, following Sunday’s game in Miami.

Watson is expected to be cleared to play n game action on Sunday, Dec. 4, against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Watson will miss the next three games, as he finishes serving his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Watson was permitted back in the Browns’ training facility beginning on Oct. 10, participating in teams meetings and working out individually.

The Browns visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.