PALM SPRINGS, Florida (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says that he hopes the situation with quarterback Baker Mayfield is resolved sooner rather than later.

Stefanski is in Florida for the NFL’s league meetings.

“I think everyone understands the situation, and we’re hoping that it is resolved soon,” Stefanski said.

Mayfield has been the Browns’ quarterback since coming to the team as a rookie in 2018.

He is due his full guaranteed base salary of $18.858 million in 2022.

“It’s a unique situation,” Stefanski said. “We’ve got to see how it plays out. I think all of us would love an answer yesterday, but that’s not the reality of it.”

Browns’ voluntary offseason conditioning begins on April 19th.