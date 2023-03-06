CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Cleveland Browns lineman Joe Thomas has decided who will present him at the enshrinement in August.

On Monday, the Hall of Fame announced that Thomas will be introduced by his wife Annie and their children.

Thomas is just the seventh modern-era offensive tackle in NFL history to be inducted in his first year of eligibility.

Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland and started all 167 games for the Browns during that span. His 10,363 consecutive snaps is believed to be the longest streak in NFL history. His 10 Pro Bowl selections are also the most in team history.

Thomas will become the 18th Browns alumnus to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He and the rest of the Class of 2023 will be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 5.

This year’s Hall of Fame class will also include Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley, Ronde Barber, Don Coryell and Zach Thomas.