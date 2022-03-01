INDIANAPOLIS (WJW)– Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry took the podium ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The scouting combine runs through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking center state on Thursday.

“We really go into each offseason with the thought process as if we had an expansive team. So we really look at every possibility, every player opportunity, try to match it with our resources, costs. And really try to be as opportunistic as possible to upgrade the entire talent base,” Berry said.

The GM provided an update on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who underwent surgery in January to repair a torn labrum. Berry said Mayfield is doing well in his rehab and is right on track. The two have spoke several times.

“Knowing Baker, he’s pretty focused on the task at hand. I think of the realities of professional sports is you have a number of guys across the league who may play with one year left on their deal. It’s not like that’s an exception for any individual player. I think that can impact different players differently quite frankly,” Berry said.

As for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Berry called him a “key veteran, a key producer.” He is not a free agent, but the next few weeks will be critical in determining his future with the Browns.

“Any of our players that are no longer under contract going into their next league year, there is a little bit of uncertainty. That’s just the reality of it. They’ve gotten to the end of their deals and they really have the right to test the waters,” Berry said.