Browns get back 3, not top corner Denzel Ward for Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns are short-handed for their first playoff game since the 2002 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally caught a needed break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list to play in Sunday night’s wild-card game at Pittsburgh.

However, the team will not have top cornerback Denzel Ward, who tested positive with the virus last week and isn’t ready to play.

Coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio both tested positive this week and can not take part in the game.

The Browns have lost 17 straight games at Heinz Field.