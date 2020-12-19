Browns’ Garrett still not all the way back after COVID

Garrett said he’s not yet at 100 percent and is still undergoing breathing treatments

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett still hasn’t completely recovered from being sacked by COVID-19.

Cleveland’s star defensive end has played two games since missing two with the virus. He said that he’s not yet at 100 percent and is still undergoing breathing treatments.

Garrett said if a person as young and healthy as he can get sick, the virus can harm anyone. He wishes people would use his case as an example and take coronavirus and the pandemic more seriously.

Garrett is hoping to finish strong and help the Browns make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. They visit the New York Giants on Sunday.