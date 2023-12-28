CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco became the first player in NFL history to record at least 250 passing yards and two touchdown passes in each of his first five games with a team during the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

In the first half alone, Flacco went 16-of-22 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Browns to a 34-17 advantage at the break.

Last week, Flacco became the second Browns quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games during his 386-yard and three-touchdown performance last week.

The Browns have posted a 3-1 record so far with the 38-year-old starting at quarterback as he’s thrown for 1,307 yards and 10 touchdowns entering TNF.

The Browns currently lead the Jets 34-17 in the third quarter.