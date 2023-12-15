*The above video shows Browns legend Greg Pruitt recently talking about Joe Flacco*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Joe Flacco’s new one-year contract with the Browns has millions of dollars in incentives, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The sports network’s NFL Insider is reporting there are more than $4 million in incentives based on winning, and Flacco will make $75,000 in bonus money for each of the last four regular-season games he wins, “per a source familiar with the deal,” Schefter said.

If Cleveland makes it to the playoffs, Flacco gets $250,000 for a wild-card win, $500,000 for a divisional playoff win, $1 million for an AFC Championship victory, and $2 million for a Super Bowl win, Schefter reported on his social media account which you can check out by clicking here.

Once Flacco’s new contract expires, he becomes a free agent. The Browns could offer him another contract and sign him again if Flacco agreed to a deal.

Flacco and the (8-5) Browns host the (5-8) Chicago Bears Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.