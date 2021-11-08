Browns fans move on from Odell Beckham Jr. with sights still on the Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Browns walked away with a big win on Sunday, and they did it without Odell Beckham Jr., the first without him on the team since drama broke out earlier this week. As for the fans, they seemed to be focused on the result of the game instead of who was not on the field.

“I wish Odell the best of luck, but obviously we’re playing better without him,” said Haroon Thomas.

Angel Flecha agreed with Haroon saying, “I think we’ll be okay without him. We got Landry. Landry has always been a big asset for us so we’ll be good with him.”

Thomas Aris and Gabriella Rovillata said they’re happy Beckham wasn’t on the team anymore.

“Honestly, I think he cares more about himself and his stats over the team,” Rovillata said.

Even though Odell wasn’t on the field, his jersey was popping up everywhere at TownHall in Ohio City. The fans have different plans for the jersey.

“I’m going to hang it up,” said Carlos Rivera. “I’m going to hang it up but it’s probably not going to get worn after today.”

Flecha was also wearing an Odell jersey on Sunday. “I’m going to frame it and I’m going to get a Chubb one.”

WJW photo

Browns fan Jimmy Finnerty says he is going to change his Odell shirt so it says “Oh well” instead of Odell.

Or fans could sell it to Alec Lekas who was watching the game in a Johnny Manziel jersey. “If you want to sell your jersey, I’ll take it,” Lekas said. “I’m a big fan of Odell but on the Browns he’s just not the best fit.”

OBJ was clearly the hot topic but his name wasn’t the only name being thrown around. Fans can’t stop talking about quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I love Baker,” said fan Hayley Williford. “I think he has completely reenergized Cleveland as a whole for the Browns. Ever since he’s been here the energy has been insane.”

The Jones family agrees. “We love him and we support him, said Steven Jones. “He’s about to win that Super Bowl for us.”

So what does Baker have to say about OBJ? He was asked about him during post-game. He said he was still a good friend and he wished him well.

“We still haven’t talked, but that doesn’t change things,” Mayfield said. “I wish him well. I wish him the best in his career. But I’m worried about the guys in our locker room. I’m proud of these guys.”