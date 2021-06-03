Browns fan who enlisted athletes as ‘references’ for job with team doesn’t get the job

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns fan who enlisted Cleveland sports legends as “references” to try to land a position with the team has an update on his job search.

Kevin Cedar, 26, announced last week that he did not get the job.

“Didn’t get my dream job with the Browns but shoutout to everyone who supported me throughout this process!” Cedar shared on Twitter.

He also posted a screenshot of his rejection email, which read in part, “We had many fine applicants for the position, including you. However, we have filled the position with someone whose background and credentials we feel best meet our needs at this time.”

Cedar used a viral video to accompany his application for a video editor position with the Browns.

He used a site called Cameo for his reference video. It’s a video-sharing website where you can pay for personalized videos from celebrities.

Before receiving the rejection, Cedar told WJW he was unsure if the Browns had seen his video, but thought he was the perfect fit, combining his love of video and his favorite team.

Cedar is a professional videographer with 10 years of experience. He’s worked for the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium and for an ad agency in Nashville.