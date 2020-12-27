Browns face Jets with ending long postseason drought on tap

They’re closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of ending nearly two decades worth of frustration.

They’re closing in on their first playoff berth since 2002 and ending the longest postseason drought in the NFL could happen Sunday with a win over the 1-13 New York Jets and a combination of losses by others.

That has put a positive national spotlight on Baker Mayfield and the Browns who have long one of the league’s most lambasted franchises.

They say they’re not overlooking the Jets especially after they stunned the Los Angeles Rams last week for their first win of the season.