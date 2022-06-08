BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory mini-camp next week in Berea.

It was a mutual decision between the player and the team.

The Browns continue to explore trade possibilities for the former No. 1 overall pick with Carolina and Seattle reportedly interested in potentially interested in acquiring him.

As expected, Mayfield has skipped voluntary organized team activities over the past several weeks in Berea.

It remains unclear whether he will attend training camp in July, if he is still on the roster at that time.

Cleveland.com is reporting that the Browns have no plans to release Mayfield, and also will not play him even in Deshaun Watson is suspended for an extended period of time.