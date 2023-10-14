BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns officially elevated wide receiver Jaelon Darden from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

The team also elevated P.J. Walker, who was previously named the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

The Browns claimed Darden off waivers from Tampa Bay last season. He is currently in his third season in the NFL, after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Darden has appeared in 23 games and recorded eight receptions for 69 yards. He also has experience on special teams, having returned 52 punts for a 9.4 average and 21 kickoffs for a 20.3 average.

Cleveland was in need of depth at the wide receiver position after announcing that rookie Cedric Tillman was out with a hip injury.

The Browns and 49ers will kickoff on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.