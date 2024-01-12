BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially elevated running back John Kelly Jr. and kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kelly has spent the majority of the season on the Cleveland practice squad. He is in his third NFL season out of Tennessee after being originally selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

The Browns are in need of depth at the running back spot with Pierre Strong Jr. nursing a back injury.

Kelly has appeared in 13 career games with the Rams (2018-19) and Browns (2021-22). He has 32 career carries for 96 yards and two receptions for 27 yards.

Patterson has split the season between the Lions and Browns. He has played in Cleveland’s last two regular season games, converting one field goal and six extra points.

In 15 total games this season, he has connected on 16-18 field goal attempts and 41-44 extra points.

He is filling in for veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins who is working his way back from a hamstring injury.