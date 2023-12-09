CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ahead of Sunday’s contest between Cleveland and Jacksonville, the Browns have officially elevated quarterback Joe Flacco from the practice squad.

The team also announced it will waive quarterback PJ Walker, who appeared in five games this season.

It is still unclear who the Browns will start at quarterback against the Jaguars after head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team won’t announce until Sunday, but Flacco will officially be suiting up along with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

In addition, cornerback Cameron Mitchell was activated from the injured reserve while starting tackle Dawand Jones was downgraded to out for Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Cleveland currently holds sole possession of second place in the AFC North standings.

The Browns and Jaguars will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.