BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have elevated wide receiver Austin Watkins and cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s AFC North battle in Baltimore.

Watkins shined during the preseason for Cleveland, piling up 16 receptions for 257 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in four games. He was waived during final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

His 257 receiving yards in the preseason led the entire NFL.

Green has spent the entire preseason on the Browns practice squad. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has appeared in 31 career games with two starts with the team.

He has 26 career tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.