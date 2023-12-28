BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially elevated kicker Riley Patterson and punter Matt Haack to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets.

Starting kicker Dustin Hopkins has been ruled out of the game, while punter Corey Bojorquez is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

Patterson is in his third season in the NFL. He has appeared in 37 career games with the Lions (2021 & 2023) and Jaguars (2022). He has connected on 58-66 field goal attempts and 87-90 extra points.

He appeared in 13 games for Detroit this season and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts.

Haack is in his seventh season in the NFL. He has appeared in 98 NFL games with the Dolphins (2017-20), Bills (2021) and Colts (2022).

He boasts a career punting average of 44.5 yards per kick.

The Browns and Jets will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Cleveland can officially clinch a playoff berth with a victory.