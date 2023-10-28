BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially elevated tackle Ty Nsekhe and running back Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Seattle.

The team was in need of depth with left-tackle Jedrick Wills and running back Jerome Ford listed as questionable.

Last season, Nsekhe started eight games with the Los Angeles Rams. In 103 career games in the NFL, he has played right guard, left guard, left tackle and right tackle during his career.

Wilkins was signed to the Browns practice squad this week after spending time with Cleveland during the preseason.

The Ole Miss product has played the bulk of his NFL career with the Colts. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis back in 2018. He likewise spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

In four games with the Colts last season, Wilkins rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

In five seasons in the NFL, Wilkins has appeared in 54 games with four starts. The 29-year-old has rushed for 1,009 yards with four touchdowns.

Nsekhe was signed to the Browns practice squad back in September.

He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He also has played for the Rams, Washington, Bills and Cowboys.

The Browns and Seahawks will be televised locally on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.