BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Vincent Gray and kicker Riley Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Gray is in his first season in the NFL, after originally signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the 2023 offseason with the Los Angeles Rams. The former Wolverine was signed to the Cleveland practice squad back in November.

Patterson is set to appear in his second game with the Browns. He is filling in for Dustin Hopkins, who suffered a hamstring injury in week 16 in Houston.

Patterson converted 4 extra points and also kicked a field goal in the week 17 win over the Jets.

This season, he has appeared in 13 games with both the Browns and Lions. He has converted 15-17 field goal attempts.

The Browns will visit Cincinnati in the regular season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.