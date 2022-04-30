BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have selected LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round at No. 124 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

One of the top kickers in LSU history, York capped off his career connecting on 54-66 field goal attempts and 164-168 extra points.

He also made 15-19 field goal attempts from beyond 50 yards. A 2021 Second-Team All-SEC selection, York connected in 15-18 field goal attempts in 2021, which is a 83.3 pct.

He will compete with incumbent Chase McLaughlin who was also re-signed in free agency.